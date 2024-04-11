Joe Mazzulla breaks down the Boston Celtics’ playoff mentality

Joe Mazzulla, head coach of the Boston Celtics, recently made an appearance on WEEI’s “Zolak and Bertrand” show, where the Rhode Island native opened up a bit on his approach to coaching the Celtics up in preparation for the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, broke down what Mazzulla had to say about Boston’s readiness for the postseason. They also got into the Maine Celtics being in the G League Finals, and the rest of the news making the rounds in the league this week.

To hear what they had to say about a busy Boston Celtics week, check out the clip embedded below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire