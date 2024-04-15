Joe Mauer and Hannah Brandt immortalized by Catholic Athletic Association

Joe Mauer and Hannah Brandt need no introduction in this neck of the woods.

After growing up in the St. Paul area during their childhoods, Mauer was the No. 1 pick in the the 2001 MLB Draft and went on to have an illustrious baseball career with the Twins, while Brandt starred for the Gophers women’s hockey team before representing Team USA and establishing herself among the best in the world at what she does.

Fittingly, the Catholic Athletic Association is recognizing Mauer and Brandt for their excellence, with the nonprofit on the verge of inducting them into their Hall of Fame. The other inductees this year include Mauer’s father Jake, mother Teresa, and brothers Jake and Bill.

The induction was set to take place at the the 75th Anniversary celebration on Monday night at the University of St. Thomas. The event itself celebrated the past, present, and future of the Catholic Athletic Association, which has served more than 500,000 student athletes since its inception in 1948.

Additionally, Mauer and Brandt also were set to be named Outstanding Athletes from the Last Quarter Century. Some other notable names who have garnered the accolade in the past include Jim Rantz, Paul Molitor, Chris Weinke and Jean Tierney Holt.

