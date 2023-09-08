Joe Marchant has the toolkit to become the complete centre England need

Joe Marchant is quiet by nature but is fast becoming a leader in the England dressing room - PA Wire/Mike Egerton

It is one of those sliding doors moments that while Joe Marchant starts his first World Cup match against Argentina on Saturday, Henry Slade will line-up opposite Bristol’s Harry Ascherl in the Premiership Rugby Cup at Sandy Park.

This time last year Slade would have been considered a certainty for at least an England matchday squad while Marchant thought his international future was at an end. The Harlequins centre was among that vast battalion of players who had been frozen out under Eddie Jones.

As with others, it was not quite clear what Marchant did to incur Jones’ displeasure, whether it was his workrate in the first Test defeat to Australia last summer or the whiff of celebrity about his relationship with Alan Shearer’s daughter. Either way, he was so far exiled that he agreed a deal to join Stade Francais this season, spelling the end of his England days due to the Rugby Football Union’s policy on selecting overseas players.

Then Jones was gone and Marchant had the clean slate that he had been craving. The 27-year-old played in two Six Nations matches and then started three of the four warm-up games. It is an admittedly low bar but Marchant has been England’s most consistent back this year and while Slade’s exclusion from Borthwick’s World Cup squad was debatable, Marchant’s inclusion drew no dissent.

“It’s been a strange one,” Marchant said. “A year ago I was out of the mix completely, played in Australia and after that I was out of it. Steve selected me in the Six Nations squad and the more I’ve been in the squad the more confident I’ve got. I feel like I’m at my best so I’m really pleased.

“We’ve talked about how big a World Cup it is and for a lot of us it’s our first time. It goes back to the pressure kind of thing - create an environment where there’s a lot less pressure and it’s about going out there and expressing yourself. We want to show them what we can do as a group. We’re all on board with it and excited.”

Marchant always had the toolkit to be a complete outside centre from his outside break to his defensive reading of the game. His added ability to chase and win knock backs from high balls adds an extra tick in Borthwick’s box.

Marchant has been one of England's better performers amid a poor period for the national team - Getty Images/David Rogers

If there was anything that was holding him back, it was confidence. Jones nicknamed him ‘sleepy’ and he can give the impression that he is overly relaxed. Yet as he showed by spending a season’s sabbatical with the Auckland Blues and now by heading to Paris, his dedication to self-improvement is not up for debate.

Quiet by nature, he is now taking a leading role in team meetings and making his voice heard in the England dressing room. It is a significant development for someone who has impressed in fits and starts for England before - most notably against South Africa in the autumn of 2021 - but rarely gave the impression of nailing down the No 13 jersey.

“You have got voices you would not necessarily hear,” says the back-rower Lewis Ludlam. “The likes of Joe Marchant who has not been involved a tremendous amount in this team but he is stepping up really well and talking about how we can move this team forward. It is encouraging that we have got a lot of lads who want to step up and want to make change.”

As Danny Cipriani argues in his recent autobiography, English rugby distrusts those who do not wear their hearts in a prominent part of their sleeve. Mathew Tait, another outside centre with an outside break to die for, was distrusted by a succession of England head coaches for a body language that seemed lackadaisical bordering on disinterested.

Marchant might fall into a similar boat but that also plays to his advantage when the stakes against Argentina are so high and England are feeling the pressure of a run of five defeats in six games. “For me it’s all about relieving pressure so it’s about going out with a smile on my face,” Marchant said. “There are a lot of boys in the squad who are similar in that sense. We’re all excited for it.”

