Joe Maddon's son has some thoughts about his dad's contract status originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

When the Los Angeles Dodgers inked manager Dave Roberts to a 4-year deal Monday afternoon, it triggered some candid comments from Joseph Maddon.

Joseph is the son of Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who is entering the final season of his current contract with the team.

Evidently, the younger Maddon feels his dad should at least be allowed to have a discussion about an extension with Theo Epstein and the Cubs front office:

Wow this guy gets an extension with no WS and yet my dad is soon to be a free agent lol https://t.co/obIwXYTRmC — Joseph Maddon (@JosephMaddon) December 3, 2018

There are plenty more comments in that thread as Joseph Maddon responds to people and he also had a NSFW take on his personal Instagram.

Joe Maddon is entering the fifth year as manager of the Cubs and has made it to the postseason all four years, including the 2016 World Series championship. Epstein said last month the Cubs will not negotiate an extension with Maddon at all this winter.

Roberts has taken his Dodgers to the World Series in consecutive seasons, but lost both - first to the Astros in 2017 and then to the Red Sox this fall.

This isn't the first time we've seen Joseph Maddon entertaining Cubs fans on social media, as he also admitted to booing his dad for taking Kyle Hendricks out of a mid-September game.