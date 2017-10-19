How Joe Maddon's Game 4 freak out could've been even crazier: 'I might come running out of the clubhouse in my jockstrap'

A blown call in the eighth inning of Game 4 sent Joe Maddon into a blind rage - and according to the skipper things could've gotten even crazier.

Don't make Joe Maddon angry. You wouldn't like him when he's angry.

This NLCS umpiring crew found that out the hard way Wednesday night.

The Cubs' skipper didn't turn green or smash anything, but he came about as close as one can to turning into the Hulk in real life, losing his mind over an egregious blown call in a pivotal moment in the eighth inning of his team's 3-2 win in Game 4 at Wrigley Field.

As more than 40,000 people rained boos down on the umpires and started chanting about bovine excrement - and as the Wrigley Field video board showed repeated evidence of how wrong the umpires had gotten Curtis Granderson's third-strike whiff - Maddon was going off on any and all umpires he could set his eyes on.

It's perhaps the angriest and most argumentative fans have seen him during his tenure on the North Side. Perhaps it's the most nuts he's ever gone in a game.

But there's a way it could've been even worse.

"If Granderson hits the next pitch out, I might come running out of the clubhouse in my jockstrap," Maddon said.

Now that would have added a whole extra level of insanity to what had already been the new bar-setter for insanity in this roller-coaster Cubs postseason.

To make a long story short for anyone who missed the sequence of events, Wade Davis got Granderson to strike out in a big moment in the eighth inning. The Cubs' closer had already surrendered a homer to Justin Turner to start the inning and had a man on first with one out in a one-run game when Granderson came to bat.

You didn't need to have eagle vision or an in-depth understanding of the rulebook to know Granderson missed Davis' pitch for the third strike. And the initial call was just that, as Granderson was ordered back to his dugout alongside Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who came out to get his own explanation of the play. But then came a lengthy infield conference featuring all six of these NLCS umpires, and the call was reversed. No video review, just an on-field conference. Granderson had new life after supposedly foul-tipping the pitch.