Joe Maddon's colossal bullpen mistake costs Cubs in Game 2

Supposedly forward-thinking Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon picked one heck of a time to be traditional. With Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on the line, Maddon made a decision that may haunt Cub fans long past Sunday night’s contest.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the winning run on second base, Maddon emerged from the dugout ready to make his move. He signaled for a right-hander, and any rational fan expected All-Star closer Wade Davis to come strolling out of the bullpen looking to send this game into extras.

Instead, they were greeted by 38-year-old John Lackey.

Eight pitches later, the game was over. Lackey walked Chris Taylor, and then gave up a dramatic walk-off three-run homer to Justin Turner to lose the game 4-1. Maddon could only frown in the dugout as he watched the Cubs drop to 0-2 in the series.

If it feels like we’re treading on familiar ground, we are. Last season, Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter was ripped to shreds after letting Zach Britton rot in his bullpen while Ubaldo Jimenez blew the American League wild-card game. In 2013, it was Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez patiently waiting to employ Craig Kimbrel for a save situation that would never come in the National League Division Series.

This time, it was supposed to be different. The manager in question wasn’t an old school guy like Showalter or Gonzalez. It was the outside-the-box, numbers-oriented Maddon. This is the same guy who has played a pitcher in the outfield just so he could bring him back into a game. The same guy who used Anthony Rizzo at second base so he could utilize an optimal defensive alignment.

With the game — and potentially the season — at risk, Maddon deferred to tradition. He couldn’t bring in Davis now. He needed to save his closer for a possible save situation that would never come.