Joe Maddon left the Cubs this offseason, but is doing so on good terms.

Maddon took out a full page ad in Sunday's Chicago Tribune to thank Chicago. It was full of "Maddonisms" and his philosophical catchphrases.

Joe and Jaye Maddon thank Chicago fans in full page ad in Chicago Tribune today. Cheers to @MaddHalos . #Cubs pic.twitter.com/X578uttro7 — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) December 22, 2019

After his departure from the Cubs at the end of the season, Maddon rejoined the Los Angeles Angels, the organization where he first got into coaching and managing. He took over as the Angels' manager after spending 31 years in the organization in various roles dating back to his playing career.

Here is the transcript of the ad:

Dear Chicago, We have built relationships, established trust, and exchanged ideas. We worked the FEARLESS PROCESS, knowing the outcome would be positive, VICTORIOUS. We embraced the target, challenging all comers, never permitting the pressure to exceed the pleasure. We knew to be comfortable. "Get out of the box" spurs growth and denies complacency. We knew/know the importance of "telling me what you think, not what you've heard." No regurgitation here we are all originals. We know that "every day counts" and the trick is to "see it with first time eyes" "feel it with first time passion." We know balance. "Never forget the heartbeat." Understand Data v Art. The flamingo knows. We know convoluted complicates, becoming difficult to think clearly in HOT moments. Do simple better. Finally, let's raise our glasses in a toast with a shot and a beer, like our grandparents and parents celebrated special occasions, or just a hard days work. Thank you for the past five years, for your passion, for your open hearts and minds, for forging everlasting relationships and for sharing your beautiful city with Jaye and me. Cheers & Happy Holidays!

Joe Maddon takes out full-page ad to thank Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago