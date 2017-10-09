Joe Maddon still feeling the heat as playoff questions keep coming at Cubs manager

Joe Maddon's honeymoon period essentially ended the night the Cubs won the World Series, an amazing statement on his big personality, this franchise's DNA and what it means to be a modern manager.

It doesn't really matter that the Cubs survived Game 7 against the Cleveland Indians and finally woke up from a World Series hangover to make it back to the playoffs for the third straight season, something this franchise hasn't done in 100-plus years.

The Washington Nationals have so much individual talent in every phase of the game that Maddon will have to push the right buttons in this National League Division Series, putting every bullpen decision and lineup choice under the microscope.

How Maddon handled Aroldis Chapman in the biggest moment of his career became part of the backdrop when his bullpen blew up in the eighth inning of Saturday's Game 2 loss at Nationals Park, a 3-1 lead suddenly becoming a 6-3 final score after Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman homered off Carl Edwards Jr. and Mike Montgomery, turning this into a best-of-three chess match.

"It's not fantasy," Maddon said. "It's not robotic. Both teams are good. They're really good. We're really good. (Harper) didn't miss the curveball, because he shouldn't have, because it was hung. If C.J. bounces that, he's out. He's frickin' out."

Yes, Maddon looked relaxed but sounded a little defensive while meeting with beat writers before Monday's Game 3 at Wrigley Field, wearing Joe Namath's green throwback No. 12 New York Jets jersey and sitting back at a desk cluttered with bobbleheads, bottles of red wine, lineup cards and a Dunder Mifflin coffee cup.

If you listen to Twitter and talk radio – and sometimes his co-workers – a guy who loves to quote Michael Scott gets treated like "The Office" boss an awful lot for someone who has a World Series ring and eight seasons with at least 90 wins during his 12 full seasons as a big-league manager.