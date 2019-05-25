Joe Maddon on MLB's absurd home run rate: 'The wind’s being broken here. It’s really weird'

Joe Maddon on MLB's absurd home run rate: 'The winds being broken here. Its really weird' originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Cubs manager Joe Maddon usually isn't one for conspiracy theories, but even he's wondering what's going on. MLB teams are hitting home runs at an absurd rate, including the Cubs, who are hitting them at a historic rate for the franchise's standards.

Entering Saturday, here's where MLB teams stand in average home run rate and total home runs in 2019 compared to recent seasons:

2017: 1.26/game, 6,105 total

2018: 1.15/game, 5,585 total

2019: 1.33/game, 2,009 total





While the MLB season is just over 30 percent finished, teams are on pace to hit a combined 6,483 long balls in 2019. This would absolutely obliterate the 2017 total, which, like the 1.33 home runs per game figure, would be an MLB record.

The Cubs are no exception to this home run wave. Including Saturday (game No. 50 of the season), the team has hit 80 home runs (and counting) in 2019. Only the 2000 Cubs (83) hit more home runs in their first 50 games in franchise history.

"We're having home runs hit here into some firm breezes, which has not happened before," Maddon said to reporters before Saturday's game against the Reds. "That's the thing that stands out to me. It's been crazy.

"Even [Kyle] Schwarber's home run, I know that was hit well, but dang, that wind was blowing pretty firmly across at that point."

Schwarber absolutely crushed his home run yesterday, a 449-foot blast that needed little help getting into the bleachers. However, Maddon has a valid point regarding home runs being hit despite the wind. Entering Saturday, 54 total home runs have been hit at Wrigley Field this season, 29 of which have come with the wind blowing in.

By the eighth inning of Saturday's game, the Cubs and Reds had hit a combined six home runs, one of which appeared to be a routine fly ball hit by Jason Heyward that wound up in the left field basket thanks to the wind. At the same time, Yasiel Puig hit one 416 feet onto Waveland Ave. that had a 109 mph exit velocity. The wind blowing out at Wrigley Field helps, but it isn't everything.

Jason Heyward's 7th home run of the year: pic.twitter.com/PsKWyzuzRt — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 25, 2019

MLB players have questioned time and time again if baseballs are "juiced," including Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester. And while Maddon didn't flat out say that he thinks the baseballs are juiced, he notices a difference in how they're flying off the bat.

"I don't know, I'm normally not into the subplot component of all of this and the conspiracy theorists, but I'm telling you right now, it's jumping," he said. "It's absolutely jumping.

"Nobody is ever going to admit to it. The wind's being broken here. It's really weird."

