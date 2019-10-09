Joe Maddon is gone, but his Wrigleyville restaurant is staying

Joe Maddon is out as Cubs manager, and potentially headed to the Angels shortly, but his Wrigleyville restaurant isn't going anywhere.

Maddon's Post, which is located next to Wrigley Field on Waveland Ave. and Clark St., is still going despite the manager no longer being with the Cubs.

Eater Chicago got a statement from the restaurant which said, "It's business as usual and the restaurant and bar will continue to be all that Joe and Chef Tony Mantuano envisioned."

The restaurant opened in May with Maddon in the last year of his contract with the Cubs and questions about his future already in the forefront. Maddon's restaurant in Tampa, Ava's, has remained despite him leaving the Rays to join the Cubs after the 2014 season.

Maddon's Post has also become a place for Cubs fans to leave thank you notes for the departed manager.

