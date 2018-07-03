Joe Maddon on Dexter Fowler drama in St. Louis: 'It's really unfortunate'

The Cubs had their first off-day in nearly three weeks Monday, but they didn't spend that time under a rock, completely closed off from the world.

The Dexter Fowler story still found a way to reach the outfielder's former organization.

Joe Maddon began and ended his 11-minute session with the Chicago media Tuesday morning by addressing the ongoing Fowler drama in St. Louis.

As a refresher, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak questioned Fowler's energy, enthusiasm and hustle, saying:

But I've also had a lot of people come up to me and question his effort and his energy level. Those are things that I can't defend. What I can defend is trying to create opportunities for him, but not at the expense of somebody who's out there hustling and playing hard.

(The full quote can be found here.)

Maddon responded to a question about the Cubs' clubhouse culture/environment by first saying, "I've been reading about Dex and it's really unfortunate. He is such a good friend, too."

The questions about effort have followed Fowler around throughout his career and his two years in Chicago were no different. There was at least an outside perception that his style of play and lack of outward energy meant the level of effort wasn't quite where it should be.

Fair or not, Fowler has been criticized for rarely appearing to run hard (he also has such long legs/strides that allows him to glide around the outfield grass and cover a lot of ground quickly) and is not the type of outfielder who is diving all over the grass like Albert Almora Jr.

But as for any internal conversations the Cubs may have had with Fowler, Maddon wasn't biting when asked about it.

"That's up to [the Cardinals], not me," Maddon said, before adding when pressed again, "That's St. Louis, not me."

Fowler was a beloved teammate with the Cubs, famously making a surprise return to the team in spring training 2016, energizing the entire squad to address their "unfinished business" of winning a World Series and ending a 108-year championship drought.

Cubs fans will always remember him as the "you go, we go" leadoff hitter who began Game 7 with a homer off Corey Kluber.

Effort questions aside, Fowler averaged 140 games a season with the Cubs, scoring 186 runs total with a .367 on-base percentage. His defense also greatly improved in his second year in Chicago after the Cubs asked him to start playing deeper in center.

"I love Dexter," Maddon said. "He is effervescent. He is gregarious. He always lit up the room when he walked in. That's how I see Dex. He and I had great conversations all the time.

"I don't have any idea what's going on there in St. Louis. I just know my personal relationship with him is outstanding."