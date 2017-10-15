Joe Maddon on controversial NLCS Game 1 play: Contreras 'did everything right'

LOS ANGELES – Here’s what happens when a regrettable rule is interpreted absolutely correctly, when a play that brings tears to the eyes of an old baseball softy like Cubs manager Joe Maddon is undone from an air-conditioned office thousands of miles away, when the player who is out in a pile of dirt and chaos celebrates and the men who executed admirably to the play’s final milliseconds, to the play’s final inches, are left to defeat and a quiet bus ride:

Nothing.

Nothing happens.

They line the field and turn on the lights and let the people in and they play another baseball game, in this case, Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, Sunday night, back at Dodger Stadium, Dodgers and Cubs.

The game grows up, its stops carrying quite as many players from the field, and a good and pure intention – to ensure everybody has enough players for the next game, because there’s always a next game – feels a bit overprotective, a bit counterproductive, a bit like a different game altogether.

In the seventh inning Saturday night, in a two-run game, an earnest and journeyman infielder named Charlie Culberson raced around third in that low-footed way he runs. We’ll let Maddon take it from here, because this is all that went right for the Cubs over the next few seconds:

“I saw [Kyle] Schwarber come in on a ground ball, use his feet perfectly, make a low great throw to the plate that could have been cut off had we needed it to be, but did not because we chose to have it go to home plate. Perfect skip-hop, great play by [Willson] Contreras. The ball kind of taking Willson toward the line, toward foul territory. He catches the ball, and his technique was absolutely 100 percent perfect.”

Culberson’s left arm, reaching desperately to the muddied plate, his hand flat and his fingers extended, clattered off Willson Contreras’ left shin guard. Plate umpire Lance Barksdale waited. There’d been no tag. There’d been no run. Contreras chased Culberson to where he’d come to a tangled stop. Barksdale raised his arm. Culberson was out.