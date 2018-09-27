Joe Maddon responds to criticism over comments on Addison Russell situation

The Addison Russell situation is still hanging over the Cubs with no end in sight at the moment.

It's been almost a week since Russell was placed on administrative leave after his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy, posted a blog accusing him of physical, emotional and psychological abuse while they were married.

The Cubs don't know whether Russell will be activated this week or next week or ever play another game at Wrigley Field.

According to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal Tuesday night, the league has "additional credible information" in its investigation of Russell and Reidy has now cooperated with the league after declining to do so last year.

Rosenthal ended his story by writing: "That investigation is ongoing. But at the moment, all signs point to a suspension."

Joe Maddon, meanwhile, doesn't think this Russell situation has affected his team's performance on the field and the manager has come under fire recently for repeatedly saying he has not read Reidy's blog post.

When pressed about it again prior to Wednesday night's game, the manager had changed his tune slightly.

"I did eventually read the post," Maddon said. "And my stance has not changed. I mean, domestic violence is horrible. It absolutely is. By reading that, you feel her pain, absolutely. But at the end of the day, there's really nothing that I'm able to do. This is in the hands of MLB and the player's union, period.

"That was my initial stance and that is my stance. It's horrible to think what that lady's gone through, absolutely. But I don't know enough about the other side, so I'm waiting for the full report to come out and then we can all draw conclusions at that point."

Maddon said he has not talked to Russell since the shortstop was placed on administrative leave last Friday, save for a brief text exchange Tuesday.

Story Continues

"He actually did text me yesterday - Addy did and he wanted to encourage us to continue to play well," Maddon said. "That was the gist of his text and that was pretty much it. He's watching, go get 'em, good luck, with you guys, that kinda stuff. That was the text that I got, but that was it."