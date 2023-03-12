Joe Lunardi has UNC out of his final Bracketology, as expected

Barring a total surprise, the North Carolina Tar Heels will miss the NCAA Tournament as the field of 68 will be announced later on Sunday. It was a disappointing year overall for the Tar Heels, going 1-9 in quad 1 games and really struggling with consistency.

UNC had plenty of chances to make a statement in what is considered a really down year for the bubble. There were no bid stealers at all this year, teams struggling in conference play with below .500 records, and not a lot of statement wins.

For UNC not to take advantage of that, they have themselves to blame.

With hours to go until the field is set, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has released his final bracket for the 2022-23 college basketball season. And to no surprise, UNC is not in the field.

Lunardi has UNC as one of the ‘next four out’ teams, falling to that area after losing to Virginia on Thursday night. They were jumped by Clemson, Vanderbilt, and Wisconsin over the past few days.

Vanderbilt making a run under Jerry Stackhouse isn’t surprising, but seeing Wisconsin who lost right away, and Clemson who has some bad losses is surprising.

Will UNC see a miracle on Sunday and get a chance to dance?

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire