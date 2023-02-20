Joe Lunardi says UNC’s margin of error is next to none for NCAA Tournament hopes

Sunday’s loss at NC State was another dagger to the UNC basketball program’s NCAA Tournament hopes in 2023. But was it the final dagger?

The loss dropped UNC to 16-11 overall and 8-8 in ACC play. More importantly, they are 0-9 in Quad 1 games with just four games to play. Two of those are likely Quad 1 opportunities. The Tar Heels are hanging on by a thread in their hopes to avoid being the first preseason No. 1 team to miss the NCAA Tournament.

With those four games left, what is that margin of error exactly? ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi talked about the Tar Heels’ chances moving forward and he put it simply.

“Next to none would be the short answer,” Lunardi said on ESPN. “You’re talking about a team not only 0-9 in Quad 1, but they just haven’t performed against other tournament teams. And that is an issue for the committee. The lack of opportunity in the ACC is an issue for the Tar Heels. I’d say the next two Saturdays, Virginia at home and Duke at home, are absolutely pivotal for UNC. We are assuming they are going to beat Notre Dame on the road and Florida State on the road, and given their road record, there’s no guarantees there.”

There you have it.

The Tar Heels MUST avoid road losses at Notre Dame and Florida State the next two weeks. BUT also, they need to beat Virginia and Duke. Doing so probably gets them back on the right side of the bubble going into the ACC Tournament.

Easier said than done, however.

