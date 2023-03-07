Joe Lunardi moves UNC basketball to ‘first four out’ in bracketology

The UNC basketball program is likely facing a do-or-die situation all week long beginning Wednesday night in Greensboro. After a disappointing loss to Duke, the Tar Heels have their work cut out for them as they are on the wrong side of the bubble.

Basically, North Carolina needs to win at least three games during the ACC Tournament to get considered. The easiest path to get into the NCAA Tournament is to win four games and capture the ACC title.

But where does Joe Lunardi have the Tar Heels going into the tournament?

He made an update to his Bracketology on Monday and after the Tar Heels moved down to the ‘next four out’ section over the weekend, they find themselves back up a little.

Going into the ACC Tournament, the Tar Heels are in the ‘first four out’ section of his Bracketology as team No. 72. UNC is behind Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, and Arizona State in that section.

In the ‘last four in’ are No. 65 Mississippi State, No. 66 Utah State, No. 67 Rutgers, and No. 68 Nevada. All of these teams play this week as conference tournaments begin, so this is a big opportunity for the Tar Heels to potentially move up.

And UNC can do that by winning Wednesday and then taking down Virginia on Thursday night. The Tar Heels will take it one game at a time but it’s certainly going to be an uphill battle.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire