Joe Looney out, rookie Biadasz to start at center for Cowboys

The dramatic shuffling along the Cowboys’ offensive line continues.

After going down on the very first snap of Week 4’s game versus Cleveland, center Joe Looney has been lost to an MCL sprain, the team announced on Tuesday. The timetable for his return is expected to be 2-3 weeks, though the team has not officially placed him on injured reserve.

Rookie Tyler Biadasz stepped in for the remainder of Sunday’s game in Looney’s stead and will get the start in his absence. The fourth-round draft pick out of Wisconsin has played well thus far this season, also seeing considerable game action in the Week 3 loss to Seattle.

It’s widely thought the promising rookie won’t be giving the starting job back to Looney even after his knee injury heals.

Good news from the Cowboys loss: Tyler Biadasz ain’t giving up the starting center job for a decade — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) September 28, 2020





Looney does have experience at other positions along the offensive line, a trait that will likely come in handy as Dallas has seen a number of its front blockers missing time over the young season.

La’el Collins, on injured reserve to start the season, will indeed have surgery for a hip issue and miss the entire 2020 season. That news first broke over the weekend, and was finally all but confirmed by team owner Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday.

Brandon Knight and Terence Steele have platooned in Collins’s right tackle slot, with each seeing substantial time in the lineup.

Left tackle Tyron Smith, who missed the team’s Week 2 and 3 contests as he dealt with neck stingers, returned to action versus Cleveland and played all 82 offensive snaps.

