Cowboys center Joe Looney missed all but one snap of Sunday’s loss to the Browns and it looks like he’ll be missing every snap in Week Five.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that an MRI of Looney’s injured knee showed that he avoided a severe injury. He is still expected to miss at least the team’s Week Five game against the Giants, however.

Fourth-round pick Tyler Biadasz replaced Looney against Cleveland and is in line to make the start.

“During the game, he went in there, and you never really thought twice about it,” offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said of Biadasz. “I think that’s the best compliment you can give him. He went in there, and he just ran the show. He did a really good job.”

The Cowboys got left tackle Tyron Smith back last week, but right tackle La'el Collins remains out and the shuffling will continue on the interior this week.

Joe Looney is expected to miss time with knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk