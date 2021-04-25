Joe Launchbury's knee injury overshadows Wasps' late win over Bath

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Coles
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Launchbury&#39;s knee injury overshadows Wasps&#39; late win over Bath
Joe Launchbury's knee injury overshadows Wasps' late win over Bath

Wasps 39 Bath 29

A serious knee injury to England lock Joe Launchbury soured Wasps' late victory over Bath, with Launchbury's outside chance of making the British and Irish Lions squad now seemingly over.

Launchbury twisted his knee attempting to tackle Bath's Jonathan Joseph and was helped from the field by two support staff.

"I'm gutted. That just doesn't look like a short-term injury. It's one of those gut-wrenching moments. I hope I'm wrong," said Wasps head coach Lee Blackett. "He's just Wasps through and through, has this great aura about him. There's not many with the special leadership qualities he has."

Only with a minute to go could Wasps relax knowing they had done enough to see off Bath, with Wasps having watched a 14-point lead disappear in the second half before late Thomas Young and Paolo Odowgu tries helped secure their seventh Premiership win of the season. Fly-half Jacob Umaga was lethal in attack for Wasps and named player of the match.

For Stuart Hooper, Bath's director of rugby, it was an opportunity missed to climb into the Premiership top six.

"I think it is [a missed chance]," Hooper said. "It's not definitive at all, there's still a lot to come. We still play teams above us which is massive. We'll keep fighting for everything until we can't."

A monster scrum from Wasps set the table for the opening try, kicking to touch before Thomas Young was driven over with some help from Launchbury to put Wasps ahead on his 100th appearance.

After Miles Reid was taken out in the air at a lineout Bath replied, kicking to the corner. Their maul was stopped, but the visitors recycled and Reid powered over.

Launchbury was then helped off, leaving Wasps without their captain, but they arguably should have scored instantly afterwards, Paolo Odogwu breaking through but opting to cut inside rather than attack the available space to his left. Bath were penalised for sealing off at the ruck, with Umaga adding three points.

Wasps however didn't need to wait long for a try. Starting in their own 22, Umaga's delightful pump of the ball and sprint through a gap cut Bath open, drawing in the last man before putting Josh Bassett away for a sprint to the line from 50 metres out, as Wasps went into the break leading 15-5.

Orlando Bailey's penalty after half-time cut the deficit to seven points but more Umaga magic ripped Bath open again, the fly-half making an initial break and offloading to Malakai Fekitoa, before another sweet offload out the back put over Michael le Bourgeois for Wasps' third try.

Jacob Umaga was lethal in attack for Wasps - Getty Images
Jacob Umaga was lethal in attack for Wasps - Getty Images

Bath turned to their power game in reply, Sam Underhill's half break and offload cracking the defensive line before Josh McNally muscled over.

Another Wasps penalty at the scrum led to three more points by Umaga, but Bath kept battling, Beno Obano scoring their third try after a long spell of successive pick-and-go carries short of the Wasps' line. The game was anyone's to win at this point with Wasps' lead cut to 25-22.

Elliot Stooke then unlocked Wasps' defence with an excellent offload to Reid, the flanker breaking into the 22 before feeding Ben Spencer to race over for Bath's bonus point and crucially the lead too with 10 minutes remaining.

But there was still time for a big twist - Obano's high tackle leaving Wasps flanker Ben Morris with a bloody nose but Bath down to 14 men after Obano was sent off. Wasps stuck the resulting penalty into the corner and fired up the maul to score, with Young grabbing his second of the afternoon to put Wasps back ahead, converted from the touchline by Umaga to make it 32-29.

Joe Cokanasiga's knock-on under pressure then proved costly, handing Wasps a central scrum from which they burst to the right, Dan Robson and Umaga creating the space for Odogwu to score Wasps' bonus-point try and seal the win, and deny Bath a losing bonus point.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 5-0 Young try, 5-5 Reid try, 8-5 Umaga pen, 13-5 Bassett try, 15-5 Umaga con, 15-8 Bailey pen, 20-8 Le Bourgeois try, 22-8 Umaga con, 22-13 McNally try, 22-15 Bailey con, 25-15 Umaga pen, 25-20 Obano try, 25-22 Bailey con, 25-27 Spencer try, 25-29 Bailey con, 30-29 Young try, 32-29 Umaga con, 37-29 Odogwu try, 39-29 Umaga con

Wasps: R Miller (C Atkinson 72); P Odogwu (Z Kibirige 79), M Fekitoa, M Le Bourgeois, J Bassett; J Umaga, D Robson (W Porter 79); T West (B Harris 79), T Taylor (G Oghre 71), K Brookes (J Toomaga-Allen 55), J Launchbury (L Douglas 32, T Willis 60), W Rowlands, B Morris (L Douglas 73), T Young, B Shields

Bath: A Watson; J Cokanasiga, J Joseph, C Redpath, W Muir (A Gray 63); O Bailey, W Chudley (B Spencer 54); J Schoeman (B Obano 49), T Dunn, H Thomas (C Judge 68), J McNally, C Ewels (E Stooke 49), M Reid, S Underhill (J Bayliss 52), Z Mercer

Not used: J du Toit, M Clark

Referee: I Tempest

Recommended Stories

  • Conor McGregor says Kamaru Usman deserves a ‘smack’ after UFC 261: ‘I like 170. It’s mine soon’

    Conor McGregor is apparently interested in a fight with Kamaru Usman in the near future.

  • Tadej Pogacar wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege ahead of Julian Alaphilippe; Demi Vollering takes women's race

    Pogacar lands maiden monument of his career in Liège Frenchmen Alaphilippe and Gaudu complete podium Vollering wins women's race; Van Vleuten is second UCI WorldTour 2021: Men's team-by-team guide Tadej Pogacar made another piece of history on Sunday when the 22-year-old became the first reigning Tour de France champion to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège since Bernard Hinault did so back in 1980. Pogacar won the first monument of his career six hours 39 minutes 26 seconds after setting off from Liège and out deep into the heart of the Ardennes before returning to the largely unloved post-industrial city in the Wallonia region of Belgium. "I am almost speechless. I really love this race: winning here was a dream of mine and it is incredible to have achieved this goal and finish ahead of these big names," Pogacar said in a team statement. Following some aggressive racing from Ineos Grenadiers, instigated largely by Giro d'Italia champion Tao Geoghegan Hart, the field of pre-race favourites started to split just as the breakaway fractured at precisely the wrong time. With just one climb left in the brutal 259km race that included 4,266m of climbing, it was up for grabs. A brief sortie from Richard Carapaz suggested the work from Ineos Grenadiers was part of a wider strategic plan, though once the Ecuadorian was caught on the final climb their day looked done.

  • Rob Gronkowski sets world record before University of Arizona spring game

    Gronk had one thing he wanted to do before serving as honorary coach for his alma mater's spring game: set a world record.

  • UFC 261 results: Valentina Shevchenko smashes Jessica Andrade with crucifix elbows, gets TKO

    At UFC 261, Valentina Shevchenko defended her title for the fifth time when she TKO'd Jessica Andrade with elbows in Round 2.

  • Dana White says UFC will give Nick Diaz another shot: ‘Nick wants to fight’

    After UFC 261, Dana White confirmed Nick Diaz, who was in attendance at the event, will fight again for the promotion.

  • UFC 261 results: Usman sleeps Masvidal, Namajunas reclaims belt, and Shevchenko dominates

    Though UFC 261 featured three championship fights, that fact was largely overshadowed in the lead-up by the idea that it also marked the promotion's first event since the pandemic struck that a sold-out venue full of fans would be allowed in attendance. With the UFC 261 results now in the books, the fighters stole the limelight back. UFC 261 results: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal Kamaru Usman wanted nothing but to finish Jorge Masvidal in their headlining rematch. He did just that. Usman opened with a crisp jab, stinging Masvidal throughout the first half of the first frame before Masvidal finally landed. In shades of his fight with Ben Askren, Masvidal launched a flying knee, but Usman caught him and tossed him onto the canvas. Masvidal fought well off of his back, connecting with several hard elbows, and eventually escaped to his feet. Usman snapped his jab, but tried to go big with some wide punches that missed. Masvidal landed some solid leg kicks, but just missed with another flying knee attempt before the round wound down. As round two got underway, Usman again missed with a big, wide swing, causing Masvidal to chuckle at him. Seconds later, Masvidal was eating that chuckle. Usman launched a right hand that rocked Masvidal's head and sent him falling to the canvas. Usman followed up with a couple hammerfists, but Masvidal was already out. Though their first fight at UFC 251 went the distance, Usman did what he wanted to do in the rematch, which was to finish Masvidal in spectacular fashion. "No disrespect, thank you to my man Jorge, you elevated me," Usman said after the fight, holding his daughter in his arms. "He elevated me. He made me go to the wood shop. I'm still getting better. The sky is the limit." https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386172905839542277?s=20 UFC 261 results: Kamaru Usman sleeps Jorge Masvidal Rose Namajunas reclaims title with stunning Zhang Weili knockout Rose Namajunas fought the perfect fight to reclaim the UFC strawweight title from Zhang Weili. Zhang started strong, landing several inside leg kicks to Namajunas's lead leg. Namajunas, however, was floating around the Octagon, darting in and out at various angles and with an ever-changing rhythm. Though Zhang landed a few kicks to the lead leg, they weren't of the type that were mounting much damage. A short time later, Namajunas timed Zhang moving in on her. She launched a lead-leg head kick that landed flush, sending Zhang onto her back. Namajunas followed her to the canvas, landing a couple of hammerfists before the referee stepped in to wave off the fight. Zhang returned to her feet after the fight was stopped, trying to argue that she should be allowed to continue, but was on wobbly legs as she did so. She was clearly shaken, not in the best form to continue. "I did it again. But God did it. I really depended on Him," Namajunas said after the fight. "I am the best." In the lead-up to the fight, Namajunas had made some comments about fighting against communism. Some of those comments were taken as a personal affront to Zhang. That was not the intent, according to Namajunas. "I never meant to attack her as a person. I love all people from all cultures." Namajunas first won the UFC strawweight title by defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk in 2017. She defended it in an immediate rematch before losing the belt to Jessica Andrade. After Andrade lost the championship to Zhang, Namajuas defeated the Brazilian before then taking the belt from Zhang on Saturday night. The stars may have aligned for a trilogy bout between Namajunas and Jedrzejczyk, even though Namajunas holds wins in their first two fights. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386165142103240706?s=20 UFC 261 results: Rose Namajunas reclaims the strawweight title https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386167442750193664?s=20 Valentina Shevchenko dominates Jessica Andrade, defends UFC flyweight title Valentina Shevchenko looked sharp in the latest defense of her UFC flyweight title. She started fast, snapping out a one-two combination that stung Jessica Andrade before twice taking her to the canvas. Andrade regained her feet, but Shevchenko stung her again with another punch combination. Andrade tried to hold her against the cage, but Shevchenko again planted Andrade on the canvas. She quickly transitione dto Andrade's back and attempted a rear-naked choke. Andrade escaped, but Shevchenko clung to her. Again Andrade regained her feet, but Shevchenko punished her with knees before again taking her to the canvas for a total of five takedowns in round one. Shevchenko quickly clinched and tossed Andrade to the canvas to start round two. Shevchenko worked shots to the body for nearly two minutes before they returned to their feet. Andrade had good position, but again, Shevchenko reversed the clinch and splashed Andrade on her back. Shevchenko locked Andrade in a crucifix, unloading with a brutal onslaught of punches and elbows until the referee was forced to stop the fight. "I like to surprise people. I can do everything," Shevchenko said when confronted with the idea that people were surprised that she chose to grapple with Andrade, who is generally a good grappler herself. Having dominated nearly everyone in her path, Shevchenko is ready for whichever challenger emerges next. "Everyone is asking to fight me. Here I am!" https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386158826701869059?s=20 UFC 261 results: Valentina Shevchenko dominates in latest title defense Chris Weidman gruesomely snapped his shin, losing to Uriah Hall The world cringed when Anderson Silva kicked Chris Weidman at UFC 168, his shin snapping and wrapping around Weidman's leg. It was shocking to see the same thing happen to Weidman on Saturday night as his UFC 261 bout with Uriah Hall got underway. Before the fight could even start to heat up, Weidman launched a low kick, connecting with Hall's shin. Unfortunately for Weidman, flashing back to the Silva fight, his shin snapped and wrapped around Hall's leg. Weidman withdrew his leg and tried to place it on the canvas. There was no stability to hold him up; his lower leg bones were snapped in half. He crashed to the floor in agony. Shocked, Hall walked to the opposite side of the Octagon and kneeled down. Ringside medics placed Weidman's leg in a compression cast. He was placed on a stretched and wheeled out of the arena. "No matter what my rank in the future, if he gets well, I owe him this fight. I hope he can come back from it. You're still one of the best, Chris," Hall said after the fight, at first struggling to hold his composure. https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1386153535356743681?s=20 https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386151546338123776?s=20 UFC 261 results: Chris Weidman's leg snaps, Uriah Hall wins by TKO https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1386153164555137024?s=20 Anthony Smith topples Jimmy Crute with crippling leg kick Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute played a game of chicken from the opening bell. Smith was banking on his stinging jab, while Crute was relying on his low kicks to the lead leg to get the job done. Both men were landing throughout the first round, waiting for the other to falter. Near the end of the first round, Smith landed a kick that compromised Crute's left leg and sent him to the canvas. In an instant, Crute rebounded with a takedown and swarmed Smith with a ground-and-pound onslaught. Smith briefly regained his feet, but Crute planted him on the canvas again before the round ended. Crute was barely able to stand on his left foot as he returned to his corner. Before the second round could begin, the ringside physician asked Crute to walk forward. He wobbled; the doctor immediately recommended the fight be stopped. Of course Crute was upset. He wanted to continue, but Smith, being the sportsman that he is, immediately met Crute across the cage and embraced him. "Even at 32 years old, 51 fights in, I'm still getting better," Smith said after the fight. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1386145029442396162?s=20 UFC 261 results: Anthony Smith stops Jimmy Crute Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC 261 Results UFC 261 Main Card Main Event: Kamaru Usman def Jorge Masvidal by KO (punches) at 1:02, R2Co-main Event: Rose Namajunas def Zhang Weili by KO (head kick & punches) at 1:18, R1Valentina Shevchenko def Jessica Andrade by TKO (punches & elbows) at 3:19, R2Uriah Hall def Chris Weidman by TKO (leg injury) at 0:17, R1Anthony Smith def Jimmy Crute by TKO (doctor's stoppage) at 5:00, R1 UFC 261 Prelims Randy Brown def Alex Oliveira by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:50, R1Dwight Grant def Stefan Sekulic by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)Brendan Allen def Karl Roberson by submission (kneebar) at 4:55, R1Patrick Sabatini def Tristan Connelly by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC 261 Early Prelims Danaa Batgerel def Kevin Natividad by TKO (punches) at 0:50, R1Kazula Vargas def Rongzhu by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-26)Jeffrey Molina def Aoriqileng by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)Ariane Carnelossi def Liang Na by TKO (punches) at 1:28, R2

  • Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next

    UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman made the fourth consecutive defense of his title at UFC 261 on Saturday night. Only moments removed from the fight, UFC president Dana White reiterated that Colby Covington would be next for the champ. Usman's win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 was a rematch. Now, he's tasked with another rematch in Covington. "The fight between him and Colby Covington is one of the greatest fights I've ever seen. Those two stood in there toe to toe, blasting each until Colby went down with a broken jaw," White said at the UFC 261 post-fight press conference. "The clear cut guy right now [for Usman] is Colby. We'll see how all these other things play out for the next contender, but there's no doubt that Colby Covington is the next guy." Covington was in attendance at UFC 261, never wasting a moment to put Usman down and calling Masvidal a "journeyman," discounting him as a worthy challenger. And though he lost to Usman in their first fight, Covington discredited Usman's victory over him too. “I’m going to take him down into deep waters. I’m going to take him down and I’m going to finish him. There are no more fake nut shots next time," said Covington. "I have new coaches now. I have a new team behind me. Before, there was so much drama at my old gym. People were screaming at me. I couldn’t get my training time in," he continued. “What has to go different is I have to put a higher pace on him next time. I didn’t put enough pace on him last time and just keep my hands up. I know I’m going to get my hand raised when I fight him.” For his part, Usman wasn't quick to jump at a rematch with Covington or any other fight when prodded at the post-fight press conference. His lone commitment was to spending some quality time with his daughter, whom he was away from for several weeks to train for the Masvidal fight. Dana White tweets video of Chris Weidman’s fight-ending leg snap Dana White: Kamaru Usman is one of the greatest ever (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Valentina Shevchenko picks apart Jessica Andrade, retains flyweight title

    Shevchenko put on a remarkable, perhaps career-best, performance in a second-round TKO Saturday of Jessica Andrade to retain her women’s flyweight title at UFC 261 at VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, throwing the powerful Brazilian around like a tackling dummy.

  • UFC 261: Chris Weidman snaps leg throwing kick vs. Uriah Hall – same way he beat Anderson Silva

    In perhaps the most horrifically ironic result in MMA history, Chris Weidman snapped his leg throwing a kick against Uriah Hall.

  • Anderson Silva sends heartfelt message to Chris Weidman after nasty UFC 261 leg break

    After Chris Weidman broke his leg at UFC 261, Anderson Silva sent a message of well-wishes and encouragement to his former opponent.

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”

  • UFC 261 bonuses: Kamaru Usman, Rose Namajunas among $50,000 no-brainers

    The UFC handed out four $50,000 post-fight bonuses after its return to full arenas Saturday.

  • Fernando Tatis Jr. has a long memory when it comes to Trevor Bauer shenanigans

    Tatis had something to say after taking Bauer deep. Then he took him deep again.

  • Kyrie Irving opens up about observing Ramadan while playing

    Irving says fasting for Ramadan while playing is an 'adjustment.'

  • UFC 261 results: Kamaru Usman blasts Jorge Masvidal unconscious with vicious right-hand KO

    Kamaru Usman became the first man to knock out Jorge Masvidal in 50 professional fights.

  • UFC 261's packed house showed us what we badly missed

    It was clear from the opening moments how much a packed building with loud, enthusiastic fans means to a fight card.

  • NFL and Clubhouse partner on 2021 NFL draft programming lineup

    The NFL will host a series of rooms throughout the week around the Draft starting from Monday, which includes a pre-Draft assessment of the prospective players, Clubhouse said. Fans can drop in on the NFL's rooms to follow the picks live as they are announced and listen in on discussions featuring key NFL figures from athletes and coaches to network personalities in the Clubhouse platform.

  • Chris Weidman stretchered off after suffering gruesome injury vs. Uriah Hall at UFC 261

    The UFC 261 main card opened with back-to-back finishes, but they weren’t the kind that anyone feels good about.

  • Fernando Tatis Jr. hits 2 homers on anniversary of father's 2 grand slams in 1 inning

    The Tatis family is celebrating Father's Day two months early.

  • Japanese F1 GP to remain at Suzuka until end of 2024

    The figure of eight track south-west of Nagoya first hosted a Formula One race in 1987 and has provided the decider for 11 drivers' championships. "This extension is part of our long-term commitment to growing the sport in Asia, and we are pleased to be able to continue our successful relationship with Mobilityland," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali in a statement. Japan has a new young talent in 20-year-old rookie Yuki Tsunoda, the country's first grand prix driver since 2014.