Joe Lacob unclear if Warriors will use exceptions this summer

Golden State Warriors primary owner Joe Lacob was a recent guest on The TK Show podcast with Tim Kawakami. Lacob gave some insights into uncertainties with the upcoming offseason. During their conversation, Kawakami asked Lacob about his willingness to authorize general manager Bob Myers to use the Warriors $17.2 million trade exception and $6 million Taxpayer Mid-Level exception. Lacob said the unclear finances of the league make that hard to answer.

“We’re looking at those questions and possible answers. But I don’t really have a good sense yet because I really have no idea how this is going shake out. We don’t know what the salary cap is going to be, what the luxury tax is going to be. So, we don’t really know what we can plan on.”

The Warriors created the NBA’s largest trade exception when they dealt Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies last summer. That exception can’t be combined with any outgoing salary to allow Golden State to bring in a higher-salary player. Golden State can use it to acquire one player who fits within the $17.2 million exception. Or they could break it up to acquire multiple players to add necessary depth.

Lacob said any roster decisions would take into account the Warriors ability to contend for championships. He referenced the team’s core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, when talking about Golden State’s title window.

“With their ages, we’re in a certain window of opportunity and we’d certainly like to take advantage of that window of opportunity. So that was our plan. And still, until further notice, is our plan for next year and the next few years. However, a lot of things could change and we’re going to have to adjust just like every other team has to adjust to whatever the new world is in the NBA.”

With their three core players expected to be healthy, along with trade deadline acquisition Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors expect to return to the playoffs next season. Golden State needs to add size and depth around those four to return to title contention.

Joe Lacob unclear if Warriors will use exceptions this summer originally appeared on NBCSports.com