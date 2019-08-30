Joe Lacob told Draymond Green 'statue' after re-signing with Warriors

Nothing immortalizes an athlete better than erecting a statue honoring his or her achievements.

The Warriors' championship core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have all made individual cases for receiving such an honor. According to team owner Joe Lacob, one of those players has already been promised one.

Talking #warriors & #ChaseCenter. Owner Joe Lacob on the cost, the impact on fans & his emergency backup pants plus Kevon Looney on his surprising favorite part of new arena which you'll never guess https://t.co/F54yXZeDQD — Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) August 28, 2019

"When Draymond signed his extension this summer, he called me to say thank you," Lacob told the "With Authority" podcast. "And before he could say anything else, I said 'I only have one word to say to you' and there was a long pause."

"And he said 'What's that?' Statue."

Lacob did mention that there had been no official decision to build such a piece for anyone, just that he hopes to immortalize the stars that turned around his franchise at some point.

With the Warriors opening up Chase Center this week, you'd have to imagine the team has scouted out potential locations to honor some of its most talented players in the form of a bronze likeness within Thrive City.

All Draymond can hope for is that if he ever gets his own statue, the artist does a better job replicating him than what the Madeira airport in Portugal created for soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

