Joe Lacob offered Warriors-Celtics seats to fans who heckled Draymond Green

Why Lacob offered trash-talking fans in DC seats to Dubs-Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It looked like Draymond Green might have met his match in two fans sitting courtside during the Warriors' 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday.

But the Golden State veteran effectively silenced the heckling pair -- and the rest of the Capitol One Arena crowd -- with a memorable fourth-quarter performance that helped fuel his team's victory.

And that's something Warriors owner Joe Lacob certainly appreciated.

After the two trash-talking fans seemingly lit a fire under Green, Lacob offered them a pair of seats "near the court" for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden to keep it up, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. Lacob's generous proposal came just seconds after Warriors general manager Bob Myers was seen laughing and thanking the pair.

Green was a minus-10 in plus/minus through the first three quarters of Monday's game before turning it on in the fourth. In the final 12 minutes, he was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field with two key 3-pointers, to go along with four assists, two rebounds and one steal.

"I appreciate it, because I had nothing," Green said postgame of the fans' trash talk. "I had nothing going, I couldn't find it, wasn't about to find it and then shout out to them -- there were two of them. He got me going, so I appreciate those guys.

"He kept being like, 'You think you're a Hall of Famer? I better never hear you say that again,' " Green explained when asked about what specifically inspired him. "I'm like that, bro. Live like that."

Golden State is now 5-0 this season when Green makes multiple 3-pointers and 123-24 all-time, so it's no wonder Lacob wanted Green's hecklers to follow the Warriors on their road trip.

Even Steph Curry's mom, Sonya, got involved.

The Warriors will look for their second straight road win as they face the Celtics on Thursday, but they'll have to do so without Green's new "friends" in the crowd.

But after visiting President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday, the defending NBA champions might not need any extra motivation to channel their winning ways.

