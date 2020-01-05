Joe Lacob not focused on Warriors' 2020 NBA draft pick position, wants to win

With Steph Curry and Klay Thompson out for most of the 2019-20 NBA season, there's a large portion of the Warriors' fan base that is already looking ahead to the 2020 NBA Draft.

Joe Lacob is not among that contingent.

The Warriors owner spoke to Warriors Pregame Live on Saturday about how the injury to Curry affected his outlook on this season, and as you might imagine, he's not happy with the mounting losses.

"It's been a hard year, but maybe harder for me and [general manager] Bob Myers," Lacob told Greg Papa. "We're very competitive, as you suggest, and I always want to win. The thing I hate the most, I have so many people come up to me ... everyone comes up and says to me 'Well, aren't you glad you're going to get this great draft choice?' and 'It's a perfect set-up like the Spurs from 20 years ago,' and that did turn out to be a big thing for them, set them up for a long time. But, you know what? I'd rather win.

"I don't think you can depend on the draft or a draft choice turning a franchise or an organization around. I would rather win and keep that culture, that culture of winning going. So the thing that concerns me and gets me worried is that somehow we'll lose that edge or we'll lose that culture. And with Steph and Klay, hopefully we won't. But it does bother me and it's been a hard adjustment for me. I don't like going out there and watching us lose."

With Curry recovering from a broken left hand and Thompson rehabbing a surgically repaired left ACL, the Warriors are losing at a clip not seen by the franchise in nearly 10 years.

While the Warriors have gotten better over the last few weeks and even reeled off a four-game winning streak at the end of December, there likely won't be too many more wins this season unless Curry and Thompson return in February or March.

Lacob might not want to think about that 2020 top draft pick, but it's one of the few positive things Warriors fan have to think about right now.

