Joe Lacob: LeBron to Lakers is a good thing, but 'I don't really care'

LeBron James plays for the Lakers.

Joe Lacob -- what do you think about that?

"I expected it, and I don't really care," the Warriors' owner told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on The TK Show Podcast. "If anything, I'm positive about it because I think it's good for the league to have the Lakers be great again -- or at least good (laughter). And I was a fan of the Lakers by the way. I lived down there my teenage years.

"I like the Lakers being good. I hope the Knicks get good some day; Chicago gets better. I like some of the bigger market teams. What's amazing about the NBA is that it's been so successful in the last few years without the big-market teams being successful.

"Imagine how good it'll be if some of these teams really do perform. So it's a good thing. LA-San Francisco is a great rivalry. LeBron against the Warriors is a great rivalry. It's exciting. You're asking about it because it's gonna be fun. And I'm looking forward to it."

Lacob probably doesn't care too much because the Lakers -- as currently constructed -- aren't a real threat to the Warriors this season. It's safe to assume that the Warriors CEO is thinking more about his own roster, the Chase Center construction and the summer of 2019 when Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson will be free agents.

