Joe Lacob honors Stephen A. Smith return with priceless wake-up call

Warriors owner Joe Lacob was thrilled to see a familiar face on television Monday morning.

Stephen A. Smith made his return to ESPN's "First Take" after a month away, and Lacob greeted him with a hilarious video that aired on the show.

In the video, Lacob received a wake-up call and initially was unmotivated to rise after hearing that "First Take" is on. But once he found out Smith was back on the set, Lacob's tone changed.

"He’s back? Stephen A. is back? He’s the only one who believed in us," Lacob said, emerging from the covers with the Larry O'Brien championship trophy in hand. "Welcome back, Stephen A."

Smith, who had been away from the show since mid-July after undergoing shoulder surgery, picked the Warriors to win the 2021-22 NBA championship in October after the team had played just two regular-season games. And while analysts like Charles Barkley rode against the Warriors, Smith stood mostly firm on his pick throughout the postseason.

Smith also chose Golden State to repeat as champions next summer.

“I got the Warriors repeating,” he said in June. "They are winning the NBA championship again next year. This time next year, Steph Curry will surpass LeBron James and he will have five [championships]. He will tie Kobe Bryant. He will surpass Shaquille O’Neal.

"The Golden State Warriors, they’re going to do it again."

Those spicy takes were enough to get the attention of Lacob.

