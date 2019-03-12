Joe Lacob explains why Klay Thompson wrong to call out Warriors fans originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Joe Lacob loves Klay Thompson.

"I love Klay," the Warriors owner/CEO told Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Monday evening.

But...

... he doesn't see eye-to-eye with the five-time All-Star based on his comments about Warriors fans following the team's loss to the Suns on Sunday night.

"I would never say anything bad about Klay. But I think he was wrong about this one. And if I saw him today I would've told him that," Lacob said. "Look, I go to all the games. I'm a fan.

"I thought at the end of the game last night the fans were on their feet. They were trying to bring the guys back and Klay, by the way, was the guy at the middle of it, playing really hard defense, played great.

"Unfortunately, we weren't able to pull it off ... fans not being totally into it, maybe that's the way he perceived it. I didn't see that. I think our fans are great.

"I think he was just frustrated that we lost."

After practice on Monday, head coach Steve Kerr also addressed Klay's surprising words.

"I do know one thing, we thrive off on the energy at Oracle," Kerr told reporters. "The fans have helped us win at a high level and we need them, but we have to give them more to cheer about."

Just like you, I'm very much looking forward to the next time Klay speaks to the media, because he will definitely be asked for a follow-up statement.

And knowing Klay, his answer will be unintentionally fantastic.

