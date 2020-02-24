Joe Lacob discusses who will represent Warriors at NBA Draft Lottery

The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 19 in Chicago.

That night, the Warriors will find out what pick they will have entering the 2020 NBA Draft. It's an extremely important event and could have huge ramifications on the organization's present and future.

So who will Golden State send to represent the franchise?

"We haven't decided that yet, but we got some interesting ideas," owner Joe Lacob said Monday morning on 95.7 The Game. "We've got some outside-the-box picks. I don't want to blow it.

"It's actually really fun. Some are four-legged animals (laughter)."

You know who is a four-legged animal and would be a perfect choice? Rocco -- Klay Thompson's English bulldog.

Send the duo if need be. The image of Klay holding Rocco and beaming from ear to ear when Golden State secures the No. 1 overall pick is a tremendous visual.

The Warriors haven't been in the lottery since 2012 (when they selected Harrison Barnes with the No. 7 overall pick). Here is who represented them over a five-year span:

-2012 = Bob Myers

-2011 = Joe Lacob

-2010 = Larry Riley

-2009 = Larry Riley

-2008 = Mitch Richmond









It would be great to be able to add: "2020 = Rocco Thompson," so let's make it happen, Mr. Lacob!

