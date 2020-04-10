Joe Lacob discusses how coronavirus could impact Warriors' spending

Last season -- when discussing the possibility of the Warriors re-signing free-agents-to-be Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson -- owner Joe Lacob was crystal clear.

"We can do whatever we want (financially)."

That might not be the case anymore.

The Warriors -- like pretty much everybody else in the world -- are dealing with the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

So will the NBA's indefinite suspension limit what the Warriors do with the checkbook in the offseason?

"We're looking at all of those questions and the possible answers. But I don't really have a good sense yet because I really have no idea how this is gonna shake out," Lacob told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic on Thursday morning. "We don't know what the salary cap is gonna be, we don't know what the luxury tax is gonna be.

"We don't really know what we can plan on at this point. We just have to look at a lot of different scenarios. That's what we're doing right now. It could make a huge difference, it might make no difference."

Listen and subscribe to the Runnin' Plays podcast





At this point, Kawakami said: "Knowing you and your aggression -- I'm assuming it would take a lot for you to say, 'Well, let's back off this season.' Especially given Steph and Draymond and Klay. Is that your mindset still -- 'we're still gonna be going for it, that's who we are, that's the Warriors?"

"I would agree with that supposition on your end just now that we realize those guys -- with their ages -- we're in a certain window of opportunity," Lacob acknowledged. "And we would certainly like to take advantage. And that was our plan -- and still until further notice -- is our plan for next year and the next few years.

"However, a lot of things could change. And we're gonna have to adjust -- just like every other team -- to whatever the new situation is in the NBA. It's so up in the air right now. I just don't know."

Story continues

One of the reasons the Warriors traded Willie Cauley-Stein, Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III, D'Angelo Russell, Omari Spellman and Jacob Evans before the deadline was to duck below the luxury tax line. By doing so, they won't face the repeater tax this season or in 2020-21.

In theory, that would minimize the financial pain of factoring in Draymond Green's contract extension, the salary for a top-five draft pick, using the taxpayer mid-level exception and acquiring a veteran by using at least part of the $17.2 million traded player exception.

[RELATED: Lacob acknowledges Warriors could trade down in NBA draft]

As Lacob said, the franchise intends to stick to its plan of pulling the financial levers required to get back to championship contention.

Stay tuned.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Joe Lacob discusses how coronavirus could impact Warriors' spending originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area