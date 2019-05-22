Joe Lacob 'confident' Warriors can re-sign Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

No one, not even Kevin Durant himself, knows what decision the NBA superstar will make on July 1, but Warriors owner Joe Lacob feels good about his chances of re-signing Durant and fellow free agent Klay Thompson.

In a text message to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, Lacob explained his current thought process.

"The season is still ongoing. We are not finished. I have no new ideas or data for you," Lacob told Kawakami. "We love Klay and KD and intend to attempt to re-sign them. Period. I am confident about BOTH of them. But it is their choice to do what is best for them. They have earned that right.

"Our goal is to keep our team together. We are pretty good."

Both Durant and Thompson are unrestricted free agents and haven't given any hints about which way they're leaning.

The latest rumors regarding Durant suggest it's "100 percent done" that he's headed to the New York Knicks, and that coach Steve Kerr might be a reason he wants to leave the Warriors.

As for Thompson, his situation is a little more simple. As long as the Warriors make him the max contract offer on July 1, they don't have to worry about losing him. But if for some reason they don't offer him the max, they likely risk losing him in free agency.

But based on Lacob's comments to The Athletic, he's going to do everything he can to keep both All-Stars.