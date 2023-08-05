Joe Klecko gets Fireman Ed to lead Jets chant during Hall of Fame speech

Jets legendary defensive lineman Joe Klecko is officially in the halls of Canton, Ohio after the enshrinement ceremony Saturday at Tom Benson Stadium.

Klecko spoke of his career and thanked many of his teammates and, most importantly, his wife Debbie. He also got the most famous Jets fan to close out his speech with a “J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS” chant.

That fan is, of course, none other than Fireman Ed. At the end of Klecko’s speech, he asked where Ed was. When Ed was spotted, Klecko asked to lead the crowd in a loud chant. Needless to say, the vast group of Jets fans in attendance obliged the Hall of Famer.

A fitting way to end Klecko’s 30-year wait to get into the Hall of Fame, a wait that was more than worth it.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire