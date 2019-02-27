How Joe Kelly's trash talk helped Mookie Betts snap World Series slump originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

His inconsistent performance on the mound may suggest otherwise, but Joe Kelly was a respected voice in the Boston Red Sox's locker room.

So much so, in fact, that he had the stones to call out the reigning American League MVP during the World Series.

In an illuminating feature on Kelly for The Athletic, author Pedro Moura shared a great anecdote about how Kelly gave Mookie Betts a little tough love prior to Game 5 of the World Series.

As Mookie Betts carried an 0-for-11 hitless stretch into the fifth game of the World Series, Kelly Jr. figured he knew how to help lighten the mood from the next locker at Dodger Stadium. "We all know you're holding the record for the biggest 0-fer streak in World Series history," he said. "You already have the record. What else worse could happen?" Sensing Betts had his attention, Kelly Jr. piped up again a minute later, just like he did as a kid. "Hey, bro," he said. "You got us to the World Series. You're an MVP. But you haven't done anything."

Betts went 0-for-7 during a marathon Game 3 loss to the Dodgers and 0-for-4 the following night in Game 4.

But in the sixth inning of Game 5, the Red Sox outfielder smacked a solo home run off Clayton Kershaw that gave Boston a 3-1 lead en route to a 5-1 victory -- and prompted a "whoop" from Kelly in the bullpen.

Kelly's trash talk probably wasn't the sole motivator of Betts' home run, but at the very least, the clubhouse didn't seem to mind him ribbing the star outfielder.

"They know I have good intentions, so I can talk a little bit of s---," Kelly told Moura.

Kelly more than pulled his own weight in the 2018 World Series, too, pitching six scoreless innings over five games to help the Red Sox secure their ninth championship.

The veteran reliever since has switched sides, signing with the Dodgers in free agency this offseason. So, the next time he talks smack to Betts or the Red Sox, it may not go over as well.

