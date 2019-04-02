Joe Kelly gives honest take on his poor start in Dodgers bullpen originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Boston Red Sox starting pitchers are struggling mightily through the first five games of the season, and one of their former teammates out West is going through similar problems.

Joe Kelly, who the Red Sox lost over the winter in MLB free agency, has not met expectations early in his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-handed reliever was booed by fans at Dodger Stadium on Monday night after blowing a save against the San Francisco Giants. The Giants ultimately won 4-2.

It was the second blown save in as many appearances for Kelly, who has allowed seven hits, six runs (all earned), two home runs and a walk in three innings pitched.

He gave an honest assessment of his early-season performance after Monday's defeat. Check it out in the video below:

"If I did my job, we'd be 5-0." - #Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly was very candid after struggling in his first two appearances to start the season. pic.twitter.com/FokW1shH6W — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) April 2, 2019

Kelly pitched well for the Red Sox throughout his tenure in Boston, and he was particularly effective against the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series. He hasn't found the same success in Dodger blue, and if Kelly doesn't turn it around soon, Los Angeles' bullpen could become a genuine concern.

