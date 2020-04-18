Joe Kelly frustrated with MLB's investigation of 2018 Red Sox: It's 'a debacle'

Did Joe Kelly throw a baseball into his window and break it on purpose? He's pretty frustrated with Major League Baseball's investigation of the 2018 Boston Red Sox, so... maybe.

We're kidding, of course, but that didn't stop the former Red Sox pitcher from unloading his feelings on MLB's investigation of sign-stealing by the '18 world champions.

"The whole thing is a debacle to me," Kelly said in an appearance this week with Mike Mutnansky on WEEI radio, according to WEEI.com's Rob Bradford. "Now sitting at this point with no baseball being played and no results on an investigation, I just feel like was I dreaming? Is there actually an investigation? It's like the Boogeyman series, what's the deal with this thing? From the get-go, I just thought it was laugh-out-loud funny. Now that this is the last thing on people's mind obviously with how the world is right now. Whenever the investigation is done I'm interested in seeing what is in the investigation.

"If there is cheating involved with how good our team was, we should have won every single out. We should have not even lost an inning if there was some good cheating involved, which would have been a lot more fun because we would have won [the World Series] in four. We would have swept through the playoffs and made it really, really fast and been able to go to Hawaii or go to Mexico and go on vacation a lot sooner than we did."

The current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher isn't the only one frustrated with the holdup. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom also expressed his frustration.

According to Bradford, Bloom said it's "obviously frustrating" that the results haven't come out yet, but he noted it's understandable considering that MLB, like the rest of the world, has been dealing with the coronavirus and weighing various plans to save the baseball season. Still, Bloom is eager for MLB's report, "so we can all see the results and move forward."

In March, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred indicated the investigation is complete, but the report needed to be written and would be released before the long-delayed season is underway.

The Houston Astros were disciplined months ago as a result of MLB's sign-stealing investigation of their 2017 team that won the World Series. The Astros were fined $5 million, docked their 2020 and 2021 first- and second-round draft picks and manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow received one-year bans before subsequently being fired. The Red Sox parted ways with manager Alex Cora, Houston's bench coach in 2017, after he was implicated in that scheme. While the Red Sox await their fate, it's expected that their punishment won't be as severe as Houston's, but will likely include a suspension for Cora, who has been rumored to possibly return as Boston's manager in 2021.

