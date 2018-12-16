Joe Kelly explains why he chose Dodgers over Red Sox in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Joe Kelly confirmed what many expected: The Los Angeles Dodgers made him an offer he couldn't refuse.

The free agent pitcher recently agreed to a three-year, $25 million contract with the Dodgers, opting not to re-sign with the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The rumor was that L.A. was willing to offer the veteran right-hander a three-year deal that Boston was not. Turns out that's exactly what happened.

Here's Kelly explaining to WEEI's Rob Bradford why he chose the Dodgers over the Red Sox:

"I don't know if there was one moment besides me saying, 'This is the team I want to play for. This is the team that gave me a three-year deal at $25 million,' " Kelly said on the "Bradfo Sho" podcast.

"It wasn't like I saw the writing on the wall before that. So, I guess the moment where you hear the three-year deal and no other teams are at the three-year mark ... it was like, 'All right, well, I've been really, really involved with speaking with L.A. and understanding the philosophies and behind-the-scenes stuff for pitching.'

"I was already intrigued, so I guess if you had to put a moment on it, it was that."

Kelly obviously had some strong ties to Boston after his stellar postseason performance helped the Red Sox defeat his new team in the 2018 World Series.

But the 30-year-old's ex-teammates understood him returning to his hometown team (Kelly grew up in Riverside County, Calif.) for a better paycheck and a significant role.

"Brock (Holt) and his wife FaceTimed me and my wife at like seven in the morning, and he was like, ‘Dang, you're super, duper, duper rich!' " Kelly told Bradford. "And I just started laughing.

Story continues

I'm obviously so close with those guys and everything was positive from those guys. They understand what's the best for my family, career."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.