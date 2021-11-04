Joe Judge on status of Saquon Barkley, Engram, Golladay for Broncos Week 1 game | Giants News Conference

New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge talks about his thought process regarding the availability of running back Saquon Barkley for Sunday's season opener against the Denver Broncos. He also provides on updates on the status of injured tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

