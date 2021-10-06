Joe Judge on more aggressive Giants offense, consistent O-Line play | Giants New Conference
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge explains the touchdown pass play between Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley against the New Orleans Saints came from extra preparation and communication done earlier in the week. He also said the team's aggressive passing attack was a product of match ups down the field and despite injuries to the offensive line, Judge was pleased with the same group of five on Sunday, that had also played the previous week.