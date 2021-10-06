Joe Judge on more aggressive Giants offense, consistent O-Line play | Giants New Conference

Reuters

HOWELL, Mich. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden warned on Tuesday that failure to pass his huge social and infrastructure spending package could contribute to America's decline, while lawmakers in his Democratic Party wrangled over its price tag. Squabbling Democratic moderates and progressives dealt Biden a setback last week when they failed to move ahead with his proposed $1 trillion infrastructure bill or a planned $3.5 trillion social spending bill, which is now facing cuts. "These bills are not about left versus right or moderate versus progressive," Biden said in Michigan, arguing the bills would make the United States more competitive and restore its role as a world leader.