Joe Judge has started talking about Daniel Jones

In Joe Judge’s first meetings with the media after being hired as the Giants head coach, he talked a lot about his vision for the future but never mentioned any players on the team by name.

He said it was because “no one’s got a spot” on the depth chart, which was a bit curious given the fact that the Giants had taken quarterback Daniel Jones in the first round of the 2019 draft and benched longtime starter Eli Manning in order to make him their starter.

Judge’s approach has changed over the last week, however. He mentioned Jones for the first time publicly while discussing the decision to draft tackle Andrew Thomas with the fourth overall pick and went even further during an appearance on CBS Sports Radio on Thursday.

“I love working with this guy every day,” Judge said. “He’s got a fire that burns in him. He brings other guys along with him. He shows up every day. He knows what you’re going to teach before you’re teaching it in terms of being prepared on material. He sets the tone for the room, and we’re very excited [for] when we finally get these guys in person. I’m glad he’s on our team. I’m really glad he’s on our team.”

Judge added that Jones’ toughness and competitiveness “shine through right away” and that he’s giving the quarterback time to learn the new offense so he can “meet the expectations that we set internally.” Jones’ ability to do that will go a long way toward determining whether Judge’s run with the Giants lasts longer than predecessors Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur.

