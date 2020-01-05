Joe Judge slated to interview with Giants Monday

The Patriots’ season ended on Saturday night and that means it’s much easier for teams in need of head coaches to schedule interviews with their assistant coaches.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants have scheduled an interview with Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge on Monday. Judge has been with the Patriots since 2012 and added the wide receiver duties to his portfolio this year.

The Giants are also expected to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this week. Word was that the interview would be on Friday, but the loss to the Titans could lead to a change in that timetable.

The Giants have already interviewed Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.