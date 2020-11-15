Giants quarterback Daniel Jones turned the ball over in each of the Giants’ first eight games this season and the Giants went 1-7 in those contests.

He hasn’t turned the ball over the last two weeks and the Giants are on a two-game winning streak. Jones ran for a 34-yard touchdown to kick off the scoring in the 27-17 win and completed 21-of-28 passes for 244 yards through the air as the Giants moved closer to the Eagles in the NFC East.

After the game, Giants head coach Joe Judge was asked what he’s learned about Jones in these performances. He said he hasn’t learned anything because he’s known the quarterback is capable of this kind of play.

“We want to play aggressive with Daniel,” Judge said. “He’s done a heckuva job of making plays when we need it and making better decisions. He’s a young player who’s developing, he’s learning a lot every week. You can see his improvement week to week.”

Judge defended Jones’ aggressiveness in the days leading up to the game, but the bye week should feature fewer questions about the quarterback and more musing about what the division race will look like once they’re back on the field.

Joe Judge: You can see improvement in Daniel Jones from week to week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk