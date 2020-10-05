Joe Judge says Golden Tate was defending himself, won’t face team discipline

Giants head coach Joe Judge didn’t have much to say on Sunday about the postgame fight between wide receiver Golden Tate and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but he offered a bit more when he met with reporters on Monday.

Judge said, via multiple reporters, that he doesn’t want the team to have to deal with things like the fight after games, but that there will not be any internal discipline for Tate’s actions.

Judge said he was told by multiple members of the team that Tate did not throw the first punch and was defending himself against Ramsey. Ramsey was once romantically involved with Tate’s and they have two children together, but an acrimonious end to their relationship led to bad blood between the two players.

While the team won’t be doling out any punishment, the NFL could still discipline Tate for his role in the fracas.

