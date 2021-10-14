Joe Judge on Giants QB Daniel Jones' availability for Sunday: 'It looks positive'

Daniel Jones Week 3 close throw

Giants head coach Joe Judge told media members on Thursday that it "looks positive" for Daniel Jones to be available on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

"I'd say at this point, everything looks positive," Judge said.

Jones was practicing on Thursday, and not just observing as he did Wednesday. There’s five total steps in the NFL’s protocol and this practice with limited activity would seem to put him in the penultimate Phase 4, which is “club-based non-contact training drills.”

Speaking before practice, Giants OC Jason Garrett also noted that Jones seemed like his normal self in the building.

“We’ll see,” he said when asked what his quarterback situation would be this week. “We had kinda a walk-through type of practice yesterday and Daniel observed most of it. Mike got a lot of those reps and we’ll see what Daniel’s able to do today. He seemed like he’s fine and he seems like himself, so we’ll just take it day-by-day.”

Judge added earlier on Wednesday that Jones is a possibility to play on Sunday against the Rams.

However, one of the main reasons Jones has been taking strides this season is because he can make plays with his legs. Unfortunately, that’s what led to his concussion on the goal line against the Dallas Cowboys.

So how does Garrett, knowing that Jones’ legs can be a weapon, maneuver his quarterback moving forward?

“There’s a balance there and I think it would be foolish if we didn’t use his ability as a runner,” he explained. “That’s such an asset for us, both him making plays spontaneously by moving in the pocket, but also some designed stuff. Those have been good plays for us.

“But at the same time, we have to be aware of that. You don’t want to overdo that and put him in harm’s way. We’re understanding more, and he’s understanding more, the balance between those.”

With three days until game day, we’ll see if Jones is cleared to walk that fine line on Sunday.