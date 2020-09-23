Joe Judge says Giants have no issues with MetLife Stadium turf as NFL, NFLPA investigate it

The Giants were in Chicago battling the Bears when the 49ers were taking on the Jets back at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. And while they dealt with their own injuries – Saquon Barkley tore his ACL and Sterling Shepard suffered turf toe – San Francisco was hurt bad in East Rutherford.

The 49ers were vocal about MetLife Stadium’s turf after the game, with DE Arik Armstead tweeting out that the league needs to replace it.

Well, SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano confirmed that the NFL and NFLPA went to inspect the turf on Wednesday to investigate if there was an issue. The Giants, though, don’t have one as head coach Joe Judge was pretty blunt in his answer about it.

“I’ve had no conversations with the NFL period on the field,” he told reporters via Zoom. “I’ll leave them take care of that. We’ve been fine with it.”



The Giants have had two scrimmages prior to the start of the season on the surface, and their home opener went off without a hitch. The Pittsburgh Steelers also didn’t have any complaints.





For San Francisco, it does make some sense after their slew of injuries this past week to key parts of their roster. Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, two dominant pieces on their defensive line, both tore their ACL while QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an ankle injury that took him out of the game. His backup, Nick Mullens, is expected to be the starter this week.

But after the initial complaint, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he has “moved on” from it and is focusing on beating the Giants this week. However, he did say that his players had an issue with it.

The investigation from the league and Players’ Association will prove which side is right at the end of the day, but the Giants are content with their home field. And they’re looking to capture their first win of the season and defend it on Sunday.