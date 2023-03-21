Joe Judge’s new role with the Patriots might have been revealed

Joe Judge will remain on the New England Patriots coaching staff for at least the 2023 season. It’s still unknown what role he will fill on the staff, but ESPN’s Mike Reiss offered some clarification about the role, courtesy of a conversation with Devin McCourty.

Judge helped Matt Patricia with the offense last year, and things did not work out. Even still, it appears coach Bill Belichick will have him involved in some capacity, according to McCourty. Judge has previously worked for New England as their special teams assistant from 2012-2014 and special-teams coordinator from 2015-2018. He then took on the role of wide receivers coach in addition to special teams coordinator in 2019.

Now, it appears he is going to take on a completely different role off the field, as noted by Reiss:

When McCourty told the story of how he informed Belichick of his decision to retire in a WEEI radio interview, he described how he walked into Belichick’s office and Joe Judge was there meeting with Belichick. That reflects what some believe will ultimately be Judge’s role with the team this year: a senior adviser to Belichick.

It will be intriguing to see what type of role Judge will play for the Patriots, as New England looks to rebound from a disastrous 2023 season. All hands will need to be on deck in what is a crowded and talented AFC East.

