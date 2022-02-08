Joe Judge reportedly lands back with Patriots after getting fired by Giants

Joe Judge is reportedly going back to the place where he made his name. Judge will reportedly re-join the New England Patriots after he was fired by the New York Giants, according to Albert Breer of SI.

Judge should be plenty familiar with the Patriots. Prior to joining the Giants, Judge spent eight seasons in New England. Judge served as a special teams assistant, special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach with the team.

When he returns, Judge will assume a new role. He'll reportedly be an offensive assistant in his second stint in New England. The Patriots are in need of help on offense after long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left to be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. McDaniels reportedly pursued Judge to be the Raiders' next special teams coach.

Joe Judge struggled as Giants head coach

Judge will reportedly return to New England after two difficult seasons with the Giants. New York went 10-23 under Judge. The team's offense ranked 31st in points scored in both of Judge's seasons. After a strong defensive showing in 2020, the Giants' defense gave up the most points in the NFL on a per-game basis in 2021.

Things really fell apart at the end of the 2021 season. Following a loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 17, Judge went on a lengthy rant explaining why fans should continue supporting the team. The situation escalated the following week, when Judge ran a quarterback sneak on third and 9 to get better field position for a punt.

Giants co-owner John Mara classified the end of the Judge era as "rock bottom," saying the team somehow "got a little worse" each week. Mara also expressed confidence Judge could eventually be a good coach. He'll get the opportunity to rebuild his coaching reputation with the Patriots.