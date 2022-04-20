Joe Judge reportedly had ‘blowups at practice’ with Patriots WRs in 2019

Joe Judge has a history of getting chippy with players and being extremely vocal on the field.

While coaching the New York Giants, he had numerous moments where he screamed expletives at the players and was publicly called out about it. One example was following a brawl in training camp and another was following the time Kadarius Toney punched another player. The players were in the wrong in both moments, but Judge clearly lost his cool.

Judge, who was previously the special teams coordinator, is now working on the offensive side of the ball for the New England Patriots. He doesn’t have a ton of experience as an offensive coach, but Bill Belichick trusts him.

Judge spent some time coaching the Patriots’ wide receivers in 2019 and apparently he had similar blow ups. NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran joined Andrew Callahan’s “Patriots Interference” podcast and discussed these moments.

“During that season, I was told that there were wide receivers who were unhappy with the coaching they were getting,” Curran said. “To the point where they felt as if Joe Judge didn’t know more than them. And there were blowups at practice.

“Or, at least one that I know of in which a receiver said, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about.’ Not what you’re looking for.”

"There were blowups at practice or at least one … in which a receiver said, 'You don't know what you're talking about.'" – @tomecurran talks coaching changes on Pats Interference via @CLNSMedia 🎧 LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/hd6KdPptz8 📺 WATCH: https://t.co/UW5MadEEjf pic.twitter.com/ismgDEhb7k — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) April 20, 2022

The Patriots lost a ton of institutional knowledge on the offensive coaching staff and that makes this report even more daunting for Mac Jones and company.

Story continues

List