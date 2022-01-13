Maybe Joe Judge really did want to get fired.

A day after the Giants gave the second-year coach his pink slip, Judge had a bunch of pizza and beer sent to his house, via TMZ.com.

With a five-year, $25 million deal and only two years of it completed, Judge will be getting $15 million over the next three years to not coach the Giants. Thus, regardless of whether he wanted out or not, Judge will get paid well to not coach the Giants. So, yes, it’s a proper occasion for pizza and beer.

If he gets back into coaching, he’ll now have to decide whether to essentially work for free. The Giants will get a dollar-for-dollar credit for whatever he makes elsewhere.

He may think that he needs to get back on the horse in the hopes of eventually getting another chance to become a head coach. Chances are he won’t. Hired as a guy who was largely unknown in 2020, Judge will have a hard time getting another shot — especially if he goes back to being a special-teams coordinator.

It’s unfortunate, but it’s one of the consequences of crashing and burning the way he did, capping his tenure with bizarre rants and a goofy quarterback sneak on third and nine in a meaningless game. No matter what he does in coaching, he’ll have a hard time living down the latter days of his tenure with the Giants.

Joe Judge rebounds with pizza and beer originally appeared on Pro Football Talk