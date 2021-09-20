Joe Judge provides injury update on Shane Lemieux, clarity on Kadarius Toney's social media post

Shane Lemieux Giants closeup 2020

Giants head coach Joe Judge provided injury updates on offensive linemen Shane Lemieux and Nick Gates on Monday.

Lemieux, who left Week 1 against the Denver Broncos early due to a knee injury he has been dealing with, is not necessarily facing surgery.

"He'll obviously have to wait and see how his body responds. Very hopeful that he can come back. But that being said, I don't have a crystal ball right now.



Added Judge regarding the possibility of surgery for Lemieux:

"I know he's talked with the doctor about a couple of different procedures right now, so we'll see where that goes right there."

As far as Gates, Judge said that the Giants are still going to rely on him to provide leadership as he goes through the healing process.

"We're all thinking long term right now for Nick," Judge said. "He won't play this season, obviously. But we're all thinking long term for Nick, what's best for him individually. We're gonna do everything we can as an organization and team to support him and make sure we help him along the way."

SOCIAL TONEY

Shortly after not being targeted during the Giants' loss to Washington last Thursday, rookie WR Kadarius Toney posted something cryptic on Instagram: "I don’t be mad s–t just be lame to me fr."

According to Judge, the post had nothing to do with football.

"The initial whatever it was had absolutely nothing to do with the New York Giants, the National Football League, or football in general."