Joe Judge provides injury update on Shane Lemieux, clarity on Kadarius Toney's social media post

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Abriano
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shane Lemieux Giants closeup 2020
Shane Lemieux Giants closeup 2020

Giants head coach Joe Judge provided injury updates on offensive linemen Shane Lemieux and Nick Gates on Monday.

Lemieux, who left Week 1 against the Denver Broncos early due to a knee injury he has been dealing with, is not necessarily facing surgery.

"He'll obviously have to wait and see how his body responds. Very hopeful that he can come back. But that being said, I don't have a crystal ball right now.

Added Judge regarding the possibility of surgery for Lemieux:

"I know he's talked with the doctor about a couple of different procedures right now, so we'll see where that goes right there."

As far as Gates, Judge said that the Giants are still going to rely on him to provide leadership as he goes through the healing process.

"We're all thinking long term right now for Nick," Judge said. "He won't play this season, obviously. But we're all thinking long term for Nick, what's best for him individually. We're gonna do everything we can as an organization and team to support him and make sure we help him along the way."

SOCIAL TONEY

Shortly after not being targeted during the Giants' loss to Washington last Thursday, rookie WR Kadarius Toney posted something cryptic on Instagram: "I don’t be mad s–t just be lame to me fr."

According to Judge, the post had nothing to do with football.

"The initial whatever it was had absolutely nothing to do with the New York Giants, the National Football League, or football in general."

Recommended Stories

  • Giants' Kenny Golladay admits to losing cool on Jason Garrett: 'I let the emotions get the best of me'

    In the fourth quarter in the Giants' Thursday night loss, cameras caught an agitated Kenny Golladay yelling on the sideline seemingly at Daniel Jones.

  • NFL Insider reacts to Joe Judge's positivity despite 0-2 start, growing dissension | Ralph Vacchiano

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano says despite NY Giants Head Coach Joe Judge's attempt to put a positive spin on his team's 0-2 start, dissension appears to be growing. The sideline tirade of Kenny Golladay and the Instagram rant of rookie Kadarius Toney are just two examples. All the good will Judge has built up since arriving in New York could be in jeopardy if the Giants cannot turn their season around, beginning in week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons. For more Ralph Vacchiano: https://sny.tv/tags/ralph-vacchiano About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi ​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • A personal note, on the 100th anniversary of an important event

    Someone in the broader NFL business recently told me that he appreciates it when I tweet or write or talk about my parents (both of whom have been dead for more than 20 years), because it reminds him to spend time with his own father while he can. As many of you who have lost [more]

  • Joseph's missed FG dooms Vikings in 34-33 loss to Cardinals

    The Minnesota Vikings put together a near-perfect final drive, picking their way down the field while managing the clock so they would get the final play of a wild game in the desert. Greg Joseph pushed a 37-yard field goal wide right as time expired Sunday, leaving the Vikings deflated for the second straight week after a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. “I felt good about that kick,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.

  • Jaguars’ snap counts from Week 2 loss to Denver

    Here's what Jacksonville's snap counts from Week 2 tell us.

  • Zdeno Chara on returning to Islanders on 1-year deal | Islanders News Conference

    After being drafted by the Islanders in 1996, Zdeno Chara played four seasons for the Islanders before being traded to Ottawa in 2001. it turned out to be one of the worst mistakes in Islanders history. Chara went on to become team captain in Ottawa and Boston, winning a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011. Citing the excellent structure of the current Islanders organization and a passion to keep playing, Chara 'completed the circle', after 20 years, rejoining the Isles on a 1-year deal.

  • Kickoff time set for Boise State’s home tilt vs. Nevada, featuring preseason favorites

    Boise State and Nevada were picked to win their divisions in the preseason poll.

  • Washington St QB situation unsettled heading into Utah game

    Washington State's quarterback situation remains unsettled as the Cougars prepare to play at Utah on Saturday. Starter Jayden de Laura helped the Cougars take a 14-0 lead over Southern California on Saturday but he was injured late in the first half. Backup quarterbacks Victor Gabalis and Cammon Cooper failed to move the Cougars (1-2, O-1 Pac-12), especially in the crucial third quarter when Washington State produced minus-2 yards of offense while the Trojans were scoring 28 points.

  • 49ers survive season-opening trip with 2 straight wins

    The San Francisco 49ers' season-opening road trip featured a few key injuries, a near fourth-quarter collapse and an ugly offensive performance. Perhaps most importantly for the 49ers, it included two wins after they overcame a shaky start in a 17-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. “It’s games like this where you find a way and you get a win before you head back home on an away trip,” defensive end Nick Bosa said.

  • Eagles QB Jalen Hurts critical of his performance vs. 49ers

    Jalen Hurts connected on one deep ball but didn't have much other success Sunday in the Eagles' loss to the 49ers. By Reuben Frank

  • 5 Mets storylines to watch as their season winds down

    There are plenty of intriguing Mets storylines to watch over the last 12 games of the 2021 MLB regular season.

  • PHT Morning Skate: Panarin on Rangers captaincy; Golden Knights sign Patrick

    Monday's collection of links.

  • Celebs Shower Kaley Cuoco's Pre-Emmys Instagram With 🔥And 😍 Emojis

    Lisa Rinna commented, "⭐️⭐️⭐️✨✨✨✨"

  • The Denver Broncos might be for real

    After an offseason wondering about the quarterback position, the Denver Broncos are now 2-0 and answering a lot of questions in a positive way.

  • Lamar Jackson shows why Ravens have ‘complete confidence’ in him

    Lamar Jackson shows he's worth the mistakes and imperfections in epic win over Chiefs.

  • Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders on the Eagles beating themselves after 17-11 loss to 49ers

    Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders on the Eagles beating themselves after 17-11 loss to 49ers

  • China defends clampdown on tech firms in a meeting with Wall St execs - Bloomberg News

    Investors' concerns over the regulatory crackdown has led to sharp sell-offs on China's share markets, reducing the market capitalisation of some of its largest companies including Alibaba Group Holding Limited. China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai explained during the meeting that recent actions were taken to strengthen regulations for companies with consumer-facing platforms, and improve data privacy and national security, the report https://bloom.bg/39iLhKH said, citing people familiar with the matter. The three-hour meeting of the China-U.S. Financial Roundtable on Thursday included the head of the People's Bank of China, and executives from Goldman Sachs Group Inc , Citadel and other Wall Street powerhouses, Bloomberg reported.

  • Amid Yankees' chaos, here is their potential path to the 2021 MLB playoffs

    Welcome to a frenetic final two weeks of a topsy-turvy season for the Yankees, as they try to make the 2021 MLB playoffs.

  • Mystery of the sea birds gathering on Britain's coastlines and rivers who are starving to death

    Thousands of guillemots and razorbills have descended on Britain’s coastlines, with some even spotted 10 miles up rivers, in a mystery gathering of seabirds.

  • For UK football fans, a reason to feel confident — and a reason to worry

    Kentucky’s record, 3-0, is where it needs to be, but the Big Blue Nation has reasons to feel concerned.