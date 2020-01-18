Joe Judge praises 'great teacher' Jason Garrett after New York Giants move

Joe Judge described Jason Garrett as "a great teacher" after the former Dallas Cowboys head coach moved to the New York Giants as Offensive Coordinator.

Garrett will now have the chance to beat his old team twice a year after moving to their NFC East rivals, who pursued him after his contract with the Cowboys was not renewed.

The 53-year-old spent nine-and-a-half seasons as Dallas coach, a spell in which he only recorded one losing season and won three division titles, but tasted victory in just two playoff games.

Giants coach Judge, appointed as the replacement for Pat Shurmur this month, was thrilled to land a man of Garrett's experience.

"I've known about Jason for a long time, not only through the general public as well-known as he is as head coach of the Cowboys," said Judge, who joined the Giants after serving as the New England Patriots' Special Teams Coordinator.

"There were guys I worked with that I came across in my career at both Alabama and at the New England Patriots that worked with Jason through their time in Miami with him.

"They consistently all reflected on how smart he is, how great a teacher he is and how his perspective of the game was through a different lens than most coaches. And when he sees it, he's able to communicate it and paint that mental image to the players."

Garrett spent four seasons as the Giants' backup quarterback during his playing days and his appointment offers Judge, a first-time head coach, a valuable sounding board.

"We had some great conversations when we were able to bring him in here," Judge said of his interview with Garrett, which took place this week.

"It was a great opportunity to get to know each other a little better than we had before. It was a great opportunity to sit there and talk ball and share philosophies and views on the game.

"It's a great system he brings with great teaching that will allow our players to go out there and play aggressively. And he does a fantastic job of making in-game adjustments."

The Giants, now led by Daniel Jones at quarterback, have not won a playoff game since their Super Bowl victory at the end of the 2011 season, a triumph which was their second in the space of five years.