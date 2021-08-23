Joe Judge planning for Daniel Jones to play the first half against Patriots

Quarterback Daniel Jones did not play a snap in the Giants’ first two preseason games. But that is set to change in the final exhibition matchup with the Patriots.

According to multiple reporters, Judge said in his press conference on Monday that the plan is for Jones to play through the first half of Sunday’s game against New England. Jones could get a series in the third quarter as well.

Judge added that Jones didn’t play in Sunday’s preseason game with Cleveland because of the work the quarterback received in the joint practices during the week.

Jones is entering a significant third season, after which New York will have to decide whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option. The Giants also have a pair of first-round picks next season, which could potentially be used to acquire a new quarterback.

Nevertheless, last week General Manager Dave Gettleman said he and the team continue to believe in Jones. But the 2019 sixth overall pick has plenty to prove in 2021.

