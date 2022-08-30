Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said this week that he doesn’t think preseason games are an accurate indicator of what a team will do in the regular season and a lot of the team’s fans are likely hoping that proves to be the case.

The Patriots offense was unimpressive throughout the summer, which added reason for many to believe that the team went down the wrong track by installing Joe Judge and Matt Patricia as their top offensive coaches. Neither man has a background on that side of the ball and there’s been no shortage of attention paid to mistakes by the unit this summer.

On Monday, Judge signed on to Belichick’s comments about the preseason by noting that the team doesn’t game plan for those games the way they will in the regular season. He also said that he wasn’t buying into the overall narrative that’s developed around the team’s offense this offseason.

“I’m not a big guy to take one small clip of something and over magnify it,” Judge said, via Khari Thompson of Boston.com. “I say all the time, the NFL is a league of extremes. It’s one week, what’s the storyline. We’ve got a week in between the games, in this instance we have two weeks in between the games. So it’s what’s the storyline that’s going to run? You can’t chase that. You can’t chase the narratives. You’ve got to show up every day.”

There’s nothing Judge or anyone else can say in order to change the discussion about the team at this point. The only shift will come if the team performs at a high level in games and the first chance to see if they’re capable of that will come against the Dolphins on September 11.

Joe Judge on Patriots offense: You can’t chase the narratives originally appeared on Pro Football Talk